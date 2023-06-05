Did Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald bury the Selling Sunset hatchet?

Los Angeles, California - Despite Selling Sunset 's sixth season starting off with a rift between Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause , it seems the pair are pals once again.

It seems Mary Fitzgerald (l.) and Chrishell Stause (center r.) have made amends despite a rocky start to Selling Sunset's sixth season. © Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

Sometimes, a little time apart and baby cuddles can fix everything.

Though Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause seemed to be in a bit of a friendship rut at the start of Selling Sunset's sixth season, it appears the two gal pals have buried the hatchet.

Not only did Mary indicate she has nothing but love for her Selling Sunset costar aka Chrishell while on Bachelorette alum Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, the pair also enjoyed some much-needed baby time with castmate Heather Rae El Moussa's adorable bundle of joy.

Chrishell documented the chill day in a carousel post, with the first pic including Mary, Heather, Chrishell, and their fellow Selling Sunset castmate Emma Hernan posing alongside each other while Chrishell gleefully holds Heather's precious infant.

The post itself is captioned, "Spent all of yesterday with some of my absolute favorite people. Cheeks hurt from laughing kind of day," and features snaps of Chrishell and Emma having a girls night with their loved ones.