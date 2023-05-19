Selling Sunset Season 6 kicks off with BFF tension between Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset 's highly anticipated sixth season is now streaming on Netflix, and things got off to an awkward start in episode one between Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause .

Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald (l.) and Chrishell Stause experience a rough patch in their friendship in season six. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/themarybonnet & chrishell.stause

Selling Sunset stans are joyously shouting from the rooftops now that the reality TV show's sixth season is finally available to binge.

To no surprise, season six features familiar faces such as Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell, Mary, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Nichole Young, and Chelsea, and also newcomer Bre Tiesi.

Aside from Chelsea's highly visible distaste for Bre based off the online perception of Oppenheim Group's newest agent, there's one thing that was glaringly obvious in the first episode of selling Sunset's sixth season: the rift between Mary and Chrishell following the actor-turned-realtor's split from Jason at the end of season five.

At the start of season six's first episode, Chrishell explains that her friendship with Mary hit a rough patch following her break-up with Jason, as she felt Mary took his side, and successfully left Chrishell hanging in the process.

Despite her friendship woes with Mary, Chrishell seems happier than Selling Sunset's viewers have ever seen her since the show first aired in 2019, and there seems to be one reason for that: G Flip.