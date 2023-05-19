Selling Sunset Season 6 kicks off with BFF tension between Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause
Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset's highly anticipated sixth season is now streaming on Netflix, and things got off to an awkward start in episode one between Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause.
Selling Sunset stans are joyously shouting from the rooftops now that the reality TV show's sixth season is finally available to binge.
To no surprise, season six features familiar faces such as Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell, Mary, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Nichole Young, and Chelsea, and also newcomer Bre Tiesi.
Aside from Chelsea's highly visible distaste for Bre based off the online perception of Oppenheim Group's newest agent, there's one thing that was glaringly obvious in the first episode of selling Sunset's sixth season: the rift between Mary and Chrishell following the actor-turned-realtor's split from Jason at the end of season five.
At the start of season six's first episode, Chrishell explains that her friendship with Mary hit a rough patch following her break-up with Jason, as she felt Mary took his side, and successfully left Chrishell hanging in the process.
Despite her friendship woes with Mary, Chrishell seems happier than Selling Sunset's viewers have ever seen her since the show first aired in 2019, and there seems to be one reason for that: G Flip.
Selling Sunset season six highlights Chrishell Stause and G Flip's budding romance
Chrishell first announced she was dating Australian musician G Flip at Selling Sunset's season five reunion. Since then, the couple has taken their relationship to the next level, as Chrishell recently dished on their secret Las Vegas nuptials ahead of season six's premiere.
Though the 41-year-old said viewers wouldn't get to see any clips from their wedding day on the show, she and G let the Selling Sunset cameras capture sweet moments, like G Flip recording her newly released song, Be Your Man, with Chrishell listening in adoringly.
In an interview scene, Chrishell dishes about how her relationship with G "has opened my eyes ... to energy in general," adding that she's excited about what her "new idea of a future looks like" with G Flip.
As for Chrishell and Mary's friendship, Selling Sunset fans may have to binge-watch season six to see whether it can truly be repaired.
Selling Sunset season six is now streaming on Netflix.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/themarybonnet & chrishell.stause