Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause gives G Flip a sweet shout-out in IG photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause was a vision in purple in her latest Instagram photo dump, but it's the post's caption that has social media users in their feels.

Chrishell Stause stunned alongside her partner G Flip in the Selling Sunset star's latest Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

Leave it to Chrishell to drop jaws in more ways than one.

There's nothing like a heartfelt IG caption paired with an iconic photo dump, and the actor-turned-realtor shared some sentimental words with her 3.6 million followers.

The post itself is captioned, "In a world of chaos, find the person that makes you calm," and features several snaps of Chrishell in a purple and black mini dress with silver platform sandals. However, it's the last photo of the bunch that clearly aligns with the caption as it features the Selling Sunset star alongside her rock star partner of one year, G Flip.

The Australian musician joined the masses and took to the comments to share her adoration for Chrishell, writing, "Aren’t ya just the cutest," followed by a red heart emoji.

Chrishell's Selling Sunset costars also chimed in with their agreeable hot takes, with Chelsea Lazkani commenting, "I f**king love ya’ll [sic] so much!" and Heather Rae El Moussa simply dropping four red heart emojis in the comments section.

Will G Flip make an appearance alongside Chrishell in Selling Sunset's upcoming sixth season?