Will Selling Sunset's season 6 premiere give drama with a side of style?

Los Angeles, California - The stars of Selling Sunset are gearing up for the reality TV show's season six premiere , and things are certainly starting to heat up!

The ladies of Selling Sunset are gearing up for the season six premiere with teasers galore! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/themarybonnet & chrishell.stause

Fans of Netflix's hit reality show Selling Sunset are roughly one week away from being reunited with the fashion-forward cast. In preparation for the big season six premiere, stars like Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald have been dropping minor hints about what the new season has in store for viewers.

One day after Chrishell drove fans into a feral frenzy by seemingly revealing she and musician G Flip are married, the actor-turned-reality TV star shared a new season six poster on Instagram that promises "the stakes and stilettos are higher than ever" in the upcoming season.

Based on the fire 'fits and sky-high stilettos the stars of Selling Sunset are seen rocking in the newly released poster, it's safe to say that reality TV enthusiasts are in for a wild ride in season six.

Never one to miss an opportunity to pump her lover up, G Flip dropped some sweet words of affirmation for Chrishell in the comments section: "Go baby!"