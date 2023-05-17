Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That, sets Season 2 premiere date

New York, New York - Sex and the City's spin-off series And Just Like That now has an official premiere date for its second season!

And Just Like That will return for season two on HBO Max on June 22. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

After much anticipation, HBO Max – soon to be renamed Max – have revealed season two of And Just Like That will premiere on June 22, according to the show's official Instagram page.

Though the Sex and the City spin-off has been teasing a June return, the official premiere date had not yet been publicly revealed until Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, per Variety.



The show's first season was met with mixed reviews, as core characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) returned alongside new faces with various blasts from the SATC past.

However, Sex and the City fans have been thrilled about season two's return, as it will include John Corbett reprising his role as the fan-favorite character of Aidan Shaw.

And Just Like That's second season will also include new faces, as Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramírez, and Sarita Choudhury have joined the cast.