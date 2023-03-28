The Bachelor finale: Zach Shallcross picks his person as his exes rightfully shade the franchise

Los Angeles, California – On The Bachelor 's season 27 finale, leading man Zach Shallcross faced the music as two women in his final three called him out for his carelessness now that he's an engaged man.

Zach Shallcross (l) ended up proposing to Kaity Biggar (center l) on the season 27 finale of The Bachelor. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kaitybiggar & sprinkling_sunshine

The Bachelor's overly drawn out three-hour finale event saw Zach break some hearts, trip over his words while looking to escape blame, and inevitably hand out his final rose alongside one dazzling engagement ring he likely didn't pay for.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

If you didn't know, Zach ended up choosing Kaity Biggar as his "person," and per their After The Final Rose showing, the pair is still together – though their energy was giving "fake." However, Zach didn't arrive at his Kaity conclusion without stepping on a few toes on his sprint to the finish.



Sure, we're happy the most serious Bachelor who failed to handle any kind of emotional conflict with grace and empathy seemingly found his person. While we're not convinced Kaity and Zach will last, they at least already live in the same city, so that removes one obstacle of post-Bachelor life.

But we're not here to discuss the cute moments of Kaity and Zach's time on the show that led them into each other's arms at the expense of others like Ariel Frenkel and Gabi Elnicki.

Rather, we're here to call for justice for the icons of season 27 AKA Ariel and Gabi, because what Bachelor Nation heard during the live portion of Monday's finale was alarming to say the least.