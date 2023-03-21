The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross leads himself into temptation during "sex week"

Krabi, Thailand - The Bachelor franchise provided a new meaning for the saying "all's fair in love and war" after Zach Shallcross set – and broke – his own boundaries for Fantasy Suites with his final three.

The Bachelor Zach Shallcross (r) set some boundaries for himself during Fantasy Suites, and proceeded to break them. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sprinkling_sunshine & afrenkel1

If there's one thing that's true about The Bachelor, it's that everything can go haywire during Fantasy Suites week, which season 27 lead Zach has iconically dubbed "sex week."

Though The Bachelor may have had every intention of staying true to his "no sex" pledge, Zach was clearly tested in ways he couldn't have imagined, and it led him to break his own boundaries with one of his final three.

Given the numerous teasers leading up to the airing of the Fantasy Suites episode, Bachelor Nation was sure that it was either Ariel Frenkel or Kaity Biggar who Zach was "intimate" with.

However, it ended up being Gabi Elnicki that walked the "sex week" line with Zach. While Kaity – and every viewer of the show – was expecting Zach to have intimate moments with the other finalists, she seemed particularly taken aback with why he felt the need to tell her about it.

Despite the fact that he was open and honest with Kaity – his third and final Fantasy Suite date – about his intimate moments with Gabi – his second Fantasy Suite date – Bachelor Nation isn't sure if Ariel was ever filled in about his "sex week" escapades.