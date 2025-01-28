The Bachelor: Who stole Grant's heart on night one?

Los Angeles, California - New year, new Bachelor ... same drama! Grant Ellis has taken the reigns of the hit franchise, but did the season 29 premiere live up to the hype?

After his pre-hometowns elimination from Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, Grant is ready to find his person, and 25 lucky women have lined up for the chance to score his final rose.

Monday's premiere kicked off with some more information on our 31-year-old leading man, who opened up about his parents' painful divorce and his dad's battle with addiction.

Finally feeling settled in his life, Grant wants to find that missing piece – a future Mrs. Ellis.

First to introduce herself at the mansion was Rose, who couldn't help but play up her name's connection to the franchise as she asked whether Grant would accept this rose.

Next up was Litia, who presented our Bachelor with a sparkling basketball in a nod to his time as a pro hooper, followed by J'Nae, who made another reference to the sport with a chalk exchange.

Parisa, a pediatric behavior analyst, arrived next, after which Puerto Rico native Carolina delivered a monologue in Spanish to a very confused Grant. After this followed a few standard entrances by Alli Jo, Dina, Radhika, Allyshia, Natalie, and Beverly.

Then fans got their first outlandish arrival of the night by Linda the llama, who accompanied farm girl Alexe.

Juliana entered next, going in on a cannoli Lady-and-the-Tramp style with Grant, followed by model Chloie and social media manager Bailey, who asked the man of the evening to take some pictures – of her, that is!