The Bachelor season 29: Who is Grant Ellis?

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor is (finally!) back, but before the quest for the final rose begins, what do we know about the leading man of season 29?

31-year-old Grant Ellis will take the reins of season 29 of The Bachelor. © Collage: Disney/John Fleenor & Matt Sayles

Grant Ellis competed on season 21 of The Bachelorette, led by Jenn Tran.

Grant made his exit just before hometowns, and his announcement as the next Bachelor came as a bit of a surprise, not in the least because ABC opted against their usual pomp-and-circumstance and instead simply posted the news online after his elimination.

Though the announcement was unexpectedly early, it may be a smart move for the franchise, considering how last season turned out.

After several of Jenn's men made it fairly obvious that they were expecting someone else as their Bachelorette, it should come as no surprise that the show wants to prevent the same awkwardness this time around by ensuring the ladies know what they're signing up for.

So, who is Grant?