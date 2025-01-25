The Bachelor season 29: Who is Grant Ellis?
Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor is (finally!) back, but before the quest for the final rose begins, what do we know about the leading man of season 29?
Grant Ellis competed on season 21 of The Bachelorette, led by Jenn Tran.
Grant made his exit just before hometowns, and his announcement as the next Bachelor came as a bit of a surprise, not in the least because ABC opted against their usual pomp-and-circumstance and instead simply posted the news online after his elimination.
Though the announcement was unexpectedly early, it may be a smart move for the franchise, considering how last season turned out.
After several of Jenn's men made it fairly obvious that they were expecting someone else as their Bachelorette, it should come as no surprise that the show wants to prevent the same awkwardness this time around by ensuring the ladies know what they're signing up for.
So, who is Grant?
All about the newest Bachelor, Grant Ellis
The 31-year-old – a Sagittarius! – hails from Newark, New Jersey, and works as a day trader in Houston, Texas.
Prior to his current career, Grant played professional basketball overseas before an injury put an early end to his athletic journey.
According to his all-important Bachelor bio, Grant is an avid fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, loves poetry, and can't resist a good karaoke tune.
Grant is only the second Black lead in Bachelor history after Matt James, but he's the first to be pulled from a prior Bachelorette season – as is generally franchise tradition.
And what is he looking for in a future Mrs. Ellis?
Per his bio, he's hoping to find someone "who shares his values of loyalty, humor, and a deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures."
25 women between the ages of 25 and 32 will compete for his final rose, and he's already teased that fans are in for a proper "love story" this time around!
See the ladies fight to steal Grant for a second when The Bachelor season 29 premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8 PM ET on ABC!
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/John Fleenor & Matt Sayles