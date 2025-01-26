The Bachelor season 29: How to stream Grant's premiere episode

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor Nation will soon have their wishes Grant-ed with the premiere of The Bachelor season 29! Here's how to catch all of the drama live.

Grant Ellis will make his debut as The Bachelor when season 29 premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8 PM ET. © Collage: Disney/John Fleenor & Disney

Grant Ellis, who was eliminated in week six of Jenn Tran's recent season of The Bachelorette, will take the reins of the franchise on January 27.

The former basketball player and current day trader will be The Bachelor's second Black lead in its history, but the first to be pulled from a previous season of The Bachelorette.

25 women – ranging in age from 25 to 32 – will compete for Grant's final rose in what is sure to be another drama-filled season.

The premiere episode will debut live on ABC on Monday, January 27, from 8-10 PM ET.

For those who prefer to stream the show, the episode will be available on Hulu the following day.

The season will continue with two-hour episodes each week, all of which are expected to air during the same 8-10 PM ET time slot.