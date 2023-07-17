The Golden Bachelor lands on a lead – here's what we know about Gerry Turner

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor 's newest spinoff, The Golden Bachelor, just unveiled the show's lead, and he's hoping to prove it's never too late to fall in love again.

ABC has revealed that Gerry Turner is The Golden Bachelor. © Collage: ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

On Monday, ABC revealed that a 71-year-old grandpa from Indiana named Gerry Turner will serve as the long-awaited Golden Bachelor.

According to ABC's synopsis, The Golden Bachelor is a "whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years," and will feature Gerry as the leading man looking for love once again.

But who is Gerry Turner?

The inaugural Golden Bachelor married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. The couple was married for 43 years, and had two children together, who later added two granddaughters to the family mix. However, Toni sadly passed away due to illness in 2017.

Now that six years have passed since losing his sweetheart, Gerry – pronounced "Gary" – is ready to find his person.



Gerry is a retired restaurateur who currently lives in his dream home on a lake in Indiana, and enjoys a little barbecue action, playing America's new favorite sport aka pickleball, cheering for his favorite Chicago-based sports teams, adventuring by way of four-wheelers, and spending time with loved ones.

The Bachelor franchise first announced The Golden Bachelor was finally happening in May, after attempting to cast the show for years.

Could this be the best Bachelor spinoff yet?