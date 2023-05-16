The Bachelor enlists senior citizens looking for golden love in a franchise first

Los Angeles, California - It looks like The Bachelor franchise has finally found a select group of senior citizens ready to risk it all on reality TV in the name of love.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere on ABC this fall, as will the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & ZUMA Wire / Screenshot / Twitter

After teasing a senior-focused season of The Bachelor for years, ABC is finally living up to its advertising, as the first-ever season of a senior citizen Bachelor is coming this fall, per Variety.

The show is called The Golden Bachelor, and it will follow an older man's quest to find love with a Bachelor spin-off-inspired twist.

The leading man has yet to be publicly announced, and the crew of single women vying for his love will be revealed at a later time.

ABC describes the senior version of The Bachelor as a "whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years," featuring a "hopeless romantic" who is looking for "a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."



The group of suitors for the show's "golden man" are said to have a "lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."

The Golden Bachelor is set to air on Monday nights, though an official premiere date is currently unknown. Bachelor in Paradise will return to ABC for its ninth season this fall, as well.