Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs drop a baby bombshell!

San Diego, California - Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Bachelor Nation alum Thomas Jacobs are expecting their first child together!

Becca Kufrin (c) and Thomas Jacobs are expecting their first child together. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bkoof

Congratulations are in order!

On Wednesday, Becca took to Instagram to share the couple's exciting baby news with an adorable photo montage.

The first snap in the post features an out-of-focus photo of Becca and Thomas along with their two precious pups and a sign adorned with ultrasound snaps that reads, "Party of 5 coming September 2023."

In the second pic, Thomas is seen holding the ultrasound pics, giving IG followers a closer look at the pair's growing bundle of joy.

The montage also includes a photo of Thomas lovingly gazing at Becca as she radiantly smiles for the camera while holding the ultrasound snaps.

Bachelor Nation alums far and wide couldn't contain their excitement for the expecting parents and sounded off in the comments below the post.