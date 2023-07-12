Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley shares exciting baby news!

Sacramento, California - Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley found her happily ever after last year, and it seems she's about to embark on a new journey of baby love!

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley shared some exciting baby news with her social media followers! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/clarecrawley

On Wednesday, The Bachelorette's season 16 lead Clare Crawley announced that she and hubby Ryan Dawkins are expecting their first child together via surrogate!

While it's unclear how the pair met, it seems they've found their perfect match in one another, and they clearly can't wait for the next chapter in life as parents!



The Bachelorette alum shared the couple's baby news with a sweet video on Instagram, featuring herself and her husband hanging up laundry on a line, before the video pans to a baby's onesie that reads: "Worth the wait."

In the caption, Clare wrote: "Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024! This TRULY is what my dreams are made of!"

She continued, "I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point."

Per the post, the baby will arrive via their "angel surrogate" in January 2024.

Of course, a handful of former Bachelorettes and Bachelor alum headed to the comments to shower Clare with love.