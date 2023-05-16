Is former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams settling down with a Summer House star?

New York, New York - Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson have been sparking romance rumors for weeks, but are wedding bells in their future?

Tayshia Adams (l) and Luke Gulbranson were recently spotted shopping for rings at Tiffany's in NYC. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tayshia & lukegulbranson

Is the rumored spring fling between Tayshia and Luke turning into the real deal?

Roughly one month after Tayshia and Luke sparked dating rumors after Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard posted – then quickly cropped – a group photo that happened to feature the Bachelor Nation alum and the former Summer House castmate holding hands, the reality TV alums were spotted at Tiffany's in NYC.

In photos obtained by Page Six from Sunday, Tayshia is seen trying on what appears to be engagement rings as Luke looks on adoringly.

Though the pair has yet to comment publicly on their apparent relationship, Luke's former costar all but confirmed their budding romance, and her photo-swapping trick, in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 17.

"I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, 'Oh, they’re holding hands!’ And I was like, 'Oh s**t, they’re holding hands!'"

In terms of public knowledge, Tayshia has remained romantically under the radar since taking over for former Bachelorette Clare Crawley midway through season 16, and proceeding to call it quits with "winner" Zac Clark roughly one year after the season finale aired.