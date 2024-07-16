The Bachelorette: Jenn's men come to blows over solo time in week two

The Bachelorette went down under for some drama-filled adventures as the men battled it out for solo time with Jenn during week two!

The Bachelorette went down under for some drama-filled adventures as the men battled it out for solo time with Jenn in week two! © Disney/John Fleenor Monday's episode saw Jenn and her suitors make an earlier-than-usual departure from Bachelor Mansion as they headed to Melbourne, Australia. The tension quickly picked up with the first group date of the night, which saw the 26-year-old leading lady bring eight of her men to the Queen Victoria Market. As the crew tasted some of the local culinary offerings, Devin made a controversial choice to steal Jenn away to grab gelato together on their own. Of course, the rest of the men were none too pleased with the move, though Jenn seemed to appreciate his determination. Next, the group headed to a comedy show, where the men were tasked with coming up with some "zingers" in their very own standup routines. Devin naturally proved to be the biggest target, with Aaron Erb quickly setting himself up as his main rival, but his "budget Pete Davidson" jab was far from the end of his digs at Devin!

Devin becomes public enemy number one

Aaron Erb (pictured) quickly took issue with Devin for stealing alone time with Jenn during Monday's group date. © Disney/John Fleenor At the afterparty, Aaron simply could not stop complaining about Devin – despite being so unfamiliar with him that he repeatedly called him Dylan. It looks like Aaron might be feening more for camera time than time with Jenn, as the Bachelorette was left to share a romantic moment with Grant while he picked a fight with Devin. Aaron tried to claim that Devin wasn't the kind of guy that Jenn would want, and the situation escalated even further once Aaron finally got his time with Jenn. Carting in a bowl of ice cream, Devin interrupted their moment by asking Jenn to share the frozen treat with him. Sure enough, Devin and his quickly melting ice cream stole Jenn away, but Aaron decided to crash that date to get his time back. Caught in the middle, Jenn admitted she wasn't loving their battle for her time, and Grant ultimately scored the group date rose. The following day saw the first one-on-one date of the season, which was awarded to Marcus!

The Bachelorette's contestants were asked to pose with some native wildlife in Australian for the second group date of episode 2. © Disney/John Fleenor The producers clearly have it out for Jenn because, despite a fear of heights, they put her and Marcus on a sky-diving date. Thankfully, Marcus lived up to her hopes and was able to give her the assurance she needed to take the leap. During their dinner date, Marcus opened up about his experience in the military, which included a near-death encounter with a grenade. His reflections went over well with Jenn, who was quite moved by his focus on living a "life worth saving." As expected, Marcus scored a rose. The next group date took the remaining men to the Outback, where they were forced into another fear-focused venture in a photo shoot with some Australian wildlife. Though most men got to cuddle up with nature's more adorable offerings, poor Hakeem was stuck with a horrifying spider. Somehow, despite managing to stay calm enough for a picture with the arachnid, it was Dylan who earned the dinner with Jenn after swooping in to join her for a photo-op with a snake. Over an intimate dinner, Dylan was able to win Jenn's affection with a vulnerable discussion of his insecurities, and he took home the date rose. With no afterparty for the second group date, the photoshoot men pleaded with the rest of the group for more time with Jenn during the communal cocktail party – but things didn't go quite to plan.

Who went home in episode 2 of The Bachelorette?

Thomas N. (l.) couldn't hide his frustrations at losing time with Jenn during episode 2. © Disney/John Fleenor Devin and Aaron's feud reached alarmingly low depths as a one-on-one chat ended with Aaron giving Devin a book called Principles for Self-Growth. Aaron claimed that though he believed Devin to be a "bully," he really just hoped he could grow into a better person. Totally normal behavior, right? Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of the Devin-related drama, as his choice to whisk Jenn away first at the party sparked another feud – this time with Thomas N. Thomas claimed that Devin promised the group he would let the photoshoot men get their time with Jenn – which he never did. So, Thomas decided to interrupt Devin's time with Jenn, but instead of taking his own moment with the Bachelorette, he chose to yank Devin out of the room to yell at him. Jenn stood outside to eavesdrop on their argument, and once Thomas returned to explain that the men had agreed to let Austin have the first chat, she quickly shut him down. "You're taking my independence out of that, and I don't think that's in your power," she told him – earning collective cheers from all of Bachelor Nation. After another steamy makeout sesh between Jenn and Sam M., it was time for the rose ceremony, and it looks like fans will be in for another week of relentless drama, as Devin, Aaron, and Thomas N. all scored roses.