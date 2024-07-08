The Bachelorette: Jenn Tran kicks off journey for love in chaotic style

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette has returned with Jenn Tran at the helm, and season 21 has already welcomed some of the most chaotic moments of the long-running franchise!

Jenn Tran has taken the lead in season 21 of The Bachelorette, which premiered on Monday. © Disney/Ramona Rosales

Can you feel the Jenn-ergy?

The 26-year-old was eliminated by Joey Graziadei ahead of hometowns in season 28 of The Bachelor, and her selection as the next Bachelorette raised some eyebrows.

But as her bubbly first episode proved, she's ready to roll with the punches!

Monday's premiere welcomed some seriously unique entrances from Jenn's men, featuring plenty of shots, one really spicy pepper, and a stretcher... for some reason.

Among the standouts were charismatic contractor Sam M. and his evil counterpart, Disney villain Sam N., along with Aaron Erb – the twin brother of Bachelor Nation alum Noah.

Thomas N. surely won some praise from viewers by taking a page out of Travis Kelce's book as he gave Jenn a friendship bracelet, while Hakeem similarly delighted with a Pixar-esque bunch of balloons on his back to prove he was on "cloud nine" about meeting Jenn.

As the cocktail party began, Sam M. was the first to score alone time with Jenn, much to the chagrin of his fellow suitors.