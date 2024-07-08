The Bachelorette: Jenn Tran kicks off journey for love in chaotic style
Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette has returned with Jenn Tran at the helm, and season 21 has already welcomed some of the most chaotic moments of the long-running franchise!
Can you feel the Jenn-ergy?
The 26-year-old was eliminated by Joey Graziadei ahead of hometowns in season 28 of The Bachelor, and her selection as the next Bachelorette raised some eyebrows.
But as her bubbly first episode proved, she's ready to roll with the punches!
Monday's premiere welcomed some seriously unique entrances from Jenn's men, featuring plenty of shots, one really spicy pepper, and a stretcher... for some reason.
Among the standouts were charismatic contractor Sam M. and his evil counterpart, Disney villain Sam N., along with Aaron Erb – the twin brother of Bachelor Nation alum Noah.
Thomas N. surely won some praise from viewers by taking a page out of Travis Kelce's book as he gave Jenn a friendship bracelet, while Hakeem similarly delighted with a Pixar-esque bunch of balloons on his back to prove he was on "cloud nine" about meeting Jenn.
As the cocktail party began, Sam M. was the first to score alone time with Jenn, much to the chagrin of his fellow suitors.
Jenn's men fire up the tension on opening night
The men's friendly competition took a new turn when the gang played a wild game of Truth or Dare, which saw Austin streak through the mansion and Moze casually admit to ghosting multiple women.
Meanwhile, the "lovesick" Jonathon, who arrived on a stretcher wearing only a hospital gown, revealed the handsome face behind the bandages after giving a speech professing that love should be blind (Wrong dating show, Jonathon!).
In what might be the most testosterone-fueled fight in the franchise's history, Jeremy was pushed out of his own luxury car by Brian, who snatched the keys to spend time with Jenn in that very car!
But when it came to the biggest moment of the night, it was Sam M. who proved to hold the (car) keys to Jenn's heart as he scored the first impression rose.
Who went home in the season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette?
Not only did Sam M. score the first impression rose, but he also earned a "feral" first kiss with Jenn that went on for far too long. Hey, premieres only happen once, right?
The evening's rose ceremony saw all of the heavy hitters survive for another week – even car thief Brian! As for the unlucky suitors, Week 1 saw the elimination of Dakota, Kevin, Matt, Moze, and Ricky.
With yet another tease of an "unprecedented" ending, The Bachelorette will continue every Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Disney/Ramona Rosales