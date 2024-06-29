The Bachelorette season 21: What to expect from Jenn's season
Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette is bringing the Jenn-energy as the iconic dating series kicks off its 21st season!
ABC's newest leading lady competed on Season 28 of The Bachelor, where she was cut by Joey Graziadei the week before hometowns.
Though she was an unexpected choice for the role, the bubbly 26-year-old is ready to take the helm for the newest season of The Bachelorette!
Jenn, who is the franchise's first Asian American lead, hails from New Jersey and currently lives in Miami, Florida.
During her time on The Bachelor, she was a physician assistant student working towards her master's, and per her social media, she's still in school.
As the countdown to her season winds down, Jenn has teased that, like the last season of The Bachelor, her ending is one "that has never happened before," per Us Weekly.
Bachelor Nation will, of course, have to wait and see what that twist will be, but in the meantime, ABC has given fans a peek at the 25 men vying for Jenn's heart!
Who are the contestants on Jenn's season of The Bachelorette?
The season 21 contestants range in age from 24 to 35.
The suitors boast an eclectic roster of professions, including a sommelier, a luxury event planner, some fellow medical students, and a pet portrait entrepreneur.
Among the notable names is Aaron Erb, whose brother, Noah, competed on season 16 of The Bachelorette and ultimately found love on the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise.
Jenn's season will have ten episodes in total and is set to feature excursions to Melbourne, Hawaii, and more.
How to stream The Bachelorette season 21
The two-hour premiere of Jenn's season of The Bachelorette will air on Monday, July 8, at 8 PM ET. Viewers can watch it live on ABC or stream it the next day on Hulu with an active subscription.
Though Bachelor in Paradise typically follows The Bachelorette in the fall, the network hasn't confirmed the status of the struggling spin-off.
Instead, The Golden Bachelorette will premiere later this year, with Joan Vassos set to lead the debut season.
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/John Fleenor & Screenshot/Instagram/@jenntranx