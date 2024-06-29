The Bachelorette season 21: What to expect from Jenn's season

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette is bringing the Jenn-energy as the iconic dating series kicks off its 21st season!

Jenn Tran, who came in fifth place on the last season of The Bachelor, will lead season 21 of The Bachelorette. © Disney

ABC's newest leading lady competed on Season 28 of The Bachelor, where she was cut by Joey Graziadei the week before hometowns.

Though she was an unexpected choice for the role, the bubbly 26-year-old is ready to take the helm for the newest season of The Bachelorette!

Jenn, who is the franchise's first Asian American lead, hails from New Jersey and currently lives in Miami, Florida.

During her time on The Bachelor, she was a physician assistant student working towards her master's, and per her social media, she's still in school.

As the countdown to her season winds down, Jenn has teased that, like the last season of The Bachelor, her ending is one "that has never happened before," per Us Weekly.

Bachelor Nation will, of course, have to wait and see what that twist will be, but in the meantime, ABC has given fans a peek at the 25 men vying for Jenn's heart!