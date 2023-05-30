The best book recommendations for fans of Succession

HBO's hit TV show Succession has officially come to an end, and these are the best reads to help fans fill the void left behind after the series finale.

By Kelly Christ

HBO's hit TV show Succession has officially come to an end, and with a new Waystar Royco CEO crowned, many fans are wondering how they'll fill the void left behind.

TAG24 has the perfect book recommendations for fans of HBO's Succession. © Collage: Unsplash/@timwildsmith & IMAGO / Everett Collection The Emmy Award-winning drama series has kept viewers captivated every Sunday night for the past 10 weeks. In the wake of the season four finale, many fans are likely looking for their next form of entertainment to take its place. Fear not Succession fans, TAG24 has selected the best books that channel many of the most beloved elements of the show.

Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena

Not a Happy Family is the perfect thriller for fans of Succession. © Screenshot/Instagram/crimebythebook Not a Happy Family is a thriller that follows a wealthy family helmed by parents Fred and Sheila, who are murdered after spending Easter with their three adult children. With the children each potentially inheriting millions from their parents' wealth, the suspicions soon fall on them as their motives for the crime emerge. A mystery perfect for fans who can't get enough of the complex Roy family dynamics, Not a Happy Family is the Succession/Knives Out crossover of your dreams!

The Nest by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney

The Nest features a dramatic scandal that will be quite familiar to fans of Succession. © Screenshot/Instagram/readingwithmb The Nest follows four adult siblings - Leo, Melody, Jack, and Bea - who are set to inherit wealth from the titular trust fund once the youngest sibling turns 40. Just months before they're due to access the fund, the oldest, Leo, relapses and winds up in a car crash alongside a young server (sound familiar?). The siblings are desperate to cover up Leo's mistake, and the struggle to do so brings up old wounds and long-hidden secrets in the family in this compulsively-readable novel.

The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo

The Most Fun We Ever Had is a family-focused story like HBO's Succession. © Screenshot/Instagram/readwithmeg_ Another compelling contemplation of difficult family dynamics, The Most Fun We Ever Had spans several generations of the Sorenson family. The novel dives deep into the heartbreak, trauma, and vices of the family's four daughters as the family's past comes to light thanks to the arrival of Jonah, a boy given up for adoption by one of the Sorenson daughters. For fans who were most enthralled by the secrets of the Roy family and the complex relationships within its ranks, The Most Fun We Ever Had is the one for you!

The House of Wolves by James Patterson and Mike Lupica

Like Succession, The House of Wolves follows four siblings vying for control of the business empire of their late father. © Screenshot/Instagram/roelia_reads The House of Wolves kicks off with the murder of Joe Wolf, a billionaire patriarch, and just like Succession, the death leads to a vicious battle between his children - you guessed it, three sons and a daughter - to gain control of his empire. The tension between the Wolves runs high as suspicions are thrown at each of the children. The House of Wolves takes the drama at the heart of Succession up several notches, and you'll be hooked from the very first page!