Meta announces new paid subscription model for Facebook and Instagram accounts

Menlo Park, California - Meta is following Twitter's lead in exploring a new paid subscription model, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced.

Meta is introducing a new paid subscription model for verified Facebook and Instagram accounts. © REUTERS

The idea is that any Facebook and Instagram user can pay a monthly fee to confirm their identity by presenting ID to get a "verified" badge, as well as other premium features.



In addition to the usual tick of a verified account, the so-called Meta Verified service will also include direct access to customer support and protection from copycat profiles.

The subscription is set to be introduced in Australia and New Zealand initially, founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "More countries soon," the Meta boss said.

The price will be $11.99 if the subscription is booked on the web. The price is higher for iPhone users at $14.99. Apple will initially take a 30% fee on subscriptions made on iPhones. After the first year of subscription, it drops to 15%.

A launch in the US is expected in the coming months, a Meta spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.

So far, verified account ticks have been limited to key members of the public and organizations - mostly celebrities, politicians and major companies.