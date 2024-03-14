China rages at "bandit" US after TikTok ban bill passes House vote
Beijing, China - China slammed the approval of a US bill that would ban TikTok unless it severs ties with its Chinese parent company, calling it a "bandit" mentality and vowing to "take all necessary measures" to protect the interests of its companies overseas.
The app's ownership by Chinese tech giant ByteDance – and alleged subservience to Beijing's ruling Communist Party – has fuelled concern in Western capitals.
On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill that would force TikTok to divest from its parent company or face a nationwide ban.
The bill is yet to pass the Senate, where it is expected to face a tougher test in order to become law.
"The US should truly respect the principles of a market economy and fair competition (and) stop unjustly suppressing foreign companies," Beijing's commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Washington should also "provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies to invest and operate in the US," He added.
"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," he said.
China accuses US of undermining "fairness and justice"
At a separate press briefing on Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the vote "runs contrary to the principles of fair competition and international economic and trade rules".
"If so-called reasons of national security can be used to arbitrarily suppress excellent companies from other countries, then there is no fairness and justice at all," Wang said.
"When someone sees a good thing another person has and tries to take it for themselves, this is entirely the logic of a bandit."
Prior to the vote, Beijing had warned that the proposed ban would "inevitably come back to bite the United States".
President Joe Biden will sign the bill – known officially as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act – into law if it reaches his desk.
But it faces a tricky path through the more cautious Senate, where some are wary of taking dramatic measures against an app with 170 million US users.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS