China rages at "bandit" US after TikTok ban bill passes House vote

Beijing, China - China slammed the approval of a US bill that would ban TikTok unless it severs ties with its Chinese parent company, calling it a "bandit" mentality and vowing to "take all necessary measures" to protect the interests of its companies overseas.

China responded strongly to the House of Representative passing a bill that would ban TikTok in the US unless the platform cuts ties with its parent company. © Collage: REUTERS

The app's ownership by Chinese tech giant ByteDance – and alleged subservience to Beijing's ruling Communist Party – has fuelled concern in Western capitals.



On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill that would force TikTok to divest from its parent company or face a nationwide ban.

The bill is yet to pass the Senate, where it is expected to face a tougher test in order to become law.

"The US should truly respect the principles of a market economy and fair competition (and) stop unjustly suppressing foreign companies," Beijing's commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Washington should also "provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies to invest and operate in the US," He added.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," he said.