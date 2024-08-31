September movie + TV releases: Beetlejuice, Agatha All Along, and more kick off a bewitching fall!

From the anticipated Beetlejuice sequel to Agatha casting her magic, this September has plenty of juicy new releases to keep everyone cozy and entertained!

By Elyse Johnson

Get ready for a September to remember with these fresh movie and TV releases coming this month!

From Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to The Penguin, this September has some wicked releases just in time for this cozy, fall nights. © Collage: IMAGO / Capital Pictures & Avalon.red & Capital Pictures Alexa, play September by Earth Wind & Fire! Cozy weather is on the way, but sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes aren't the only exciting things coming this season. From the return of Beetlejuice to Marvel's Agatha Harkness getting her big solo moment, this month is gearing up to be an unforgettable month for entertainment lovers! Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian teases fiery new 'do for mystery SKKN campaign You know the drill! Take a look at these must-watch releases hitting big and small screens this September.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton returns as the ghoulish trickster Betelgeuse – AKA Beetlejuice – who will once again wreaks havoc in the Deetz household. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures Nearly four decades after the original 1988 flick comes the sequel to Tim Burton's ground-breaking horror-comedy. The beloved Deetz family returns to their gothic home in Winter River, where Lydia's rebellious daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega, unleashes the devilish trickster, reprised by Michael Keaton.

Also returning for the sequel are Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, while a few new but familiar faces also join the cast. Celebrities Lady Gaga shocks fans with nearly-unrecognizable look in new selfie Say his name three times and, well you know the rest! Catch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters on September 6.

Agatha All Along

Kathryn Hahn reprises her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness is the titular Disney+ series, Agatha All Along. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures Marvel's next Phase Five project is a bewitching miniseries starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness! Picking up from the end of WandaVision, Agatha is released from her entrapment with the help of a gothic teen – played by Heartstopper's Joe Locke – who longs to face the trials of the legendary Witches' Road. Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Debra Jo Rupp also star in the anticipated series as members of Agatha's coven. Will the powerful witch get trapped again? Find out when Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ September 18.

The Penguin

Colin Ferrell returns as Oswald "Oz" Cobb aka Penguin in the titular Max mini-series which highlights the crime boss reign over Gotham. © IMAGO / Avalon.red Marvel isn't the only comic book franchise with a buzzing new show coming this September! For the DC lovers out there, Colin Ferrell is back as the disfigured crime boss, Oswald "Oz" Cobb – AKA The Penguin – in the titular miniseries. The show takes place after the events of The Batman and will focus on Penguin's rise as the new criminal mastermind of Gotham. While it hasn't been confirmed if Robert Pattison will return as Bruce Wayne, it's all but guaranteed that the series will tie into The Batman 2. See the rise of one of Gotham's iconic criminals when The Penguin debuts September 19, only on Max!

Never Let Go

Halle Berry (c.) plays a mother who will do anything to protect her sons in the survival-horror flick, Never Let Go. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Just in time for spooky season is Halle Berry's next thriller, which is giving some serious A Quiet Place vibes. The Oscar winner plays a mother of twin boys who lives in fear from an unknown, malicious spirit in the woods. But things go awry when one of her sons goes missing, leading to a dangerous fight for survival! With Halloween right around the corner, there are plenty of reasons why fans should watch this flick. Ms. Berry has lost kids in movies before, but this one has a creepy twist that is perfect for horror movie fans!