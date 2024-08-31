September movie + TV releases: Beetlejuice, Agatha All Along, and more kick off a bewitching fall!
Alexa, play September by Earth Wind & Fire!
Cozy weather is on the way, but sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes aren't the only exciting things coming this season.
From the return of Beetlejuice to Marvel's Agatha Harkness getting her big solo moment, this month is gearing up to be an unforgettable month for entertainment lovers!
You know the drill! Take a look at these must-watch releases hitting big and small screens this September.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Nearly four decades after the original 1988 flick comes the sequel to Tim Burton's ground-breaking horror-comedy.
The beloved Deetz family returns to their gothic home in Winter River, where Lydia's rebellious daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega, unleashes the devilish trickster, reprised by Michael Keaton.
Also returning for the sequel are Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, while a few new but familiar faces also join the cast.
Say his name three times and, well you know the rest! Catch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters on September 6.
Agatha All Along
Marvel's next Phase Five project is a bewitching miniseries starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness!
Picking up from the end of WandaVision, Agatha is released from her entrapment with the help of a gothic teen – played by Heartstopper's Joe Locke – who longs to face the trials of the legendary Witches' Road.
Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Debra Jo Rupp also star in the anticipated series as members of Agatha's coven.
Will the powerful witch get trapped again?
Find out when Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ September 18.
The Penguin
Marvel isn't the only comic book franchise with a buzzing new show coming this September!
For the DC lovers out there, Colin Ferrell is back as the disfigured crime boss, Oswald "Oz" Cobb – AKA The Penguin – in the titular miniseries.
The show takes place after the events of The Batman and will focus on Penguin's rise as the new criminal mastermind of Gotham.
While it hasn't been confirmed if Robert Pattison will return as Bruce Wayne, it's all but guaranteed that the series will tie into The Batman 2.
See the rise of one of Gotham's iconic criminals when The Penguin debuts September 19, only on Max!
Never Let Go
Just in time for spooky season is Halle Berry's next thriller, which is giving some serious A Quiet Place vibes.
The Oscar winner plays a mother of twin boys who lives in fear from an unknown, malicious spirit in the woods.
But things go awry when one of her sons goes missing, leading to a dangerous fight for survival!
With Halloween right around the corner, there are plenty of reasons why fans should watch this flick.
Ms. Berry has lost kids in movies before, but this one has a creepy twist that is perfect for horror movie fans!
Will the family reunite? Grab those blankets and flashlights before you go see Never Let Go in theaters on September 20!
