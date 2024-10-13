Halloween book recommendations: Witchy reads to check out this spooky season

October is here, and with spooky season in full swing, there's no better time to dust off those witchy books on your TBR shelf and finally give them a read!

By Kelly Christ

Celebrate spooky season with these witchy reads! © Unsplash/@happpyal It's the season of the witch! The countdown to Halloween is officially on, ushering in a reading era filled with twisty terrors and happy haunts alike. But for those who prefer to steer clear of the horror classics this time of year, there are plenty of cozy tales to fill the void as you sip on your pumpkin spice lattes. These whimsical tales feature all the delights of spooky season – without keeping you up at night!

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

The Ex Hex is the perfect cozy romance to read this Halloween. © Screenshot/Instagram/@catsandotherwords Word to the wise witches out there: vodka and magic do not mix! Set in the small town of Glen Graves, Georgia, The Ex Hex follows a witch named Vivienne Jones, who just so happened to curse her ex-boyfriend nearly a decade prior. But when that very ex returns to the town for the annual fall festival, Vivienne realizes that her little curse may not have been so little after all. Vivienne must find a way to clear up the curse before it's too late, but her epic quest may find her pulled back into the past in ways she'd never expect.

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

In The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches, British witch Mika Moon is unexpectedly called in to help three young witches at the enigmatic Nowhere House. © Screenshot/Instagram/@steepreadrepeat In The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches, British witch Mika Moon is unexpectedly called in to help three young witches at the enigmatic Nowhere House. Helmed by two quirky caretakers, the home is unlike anything Mika's ever seen, as the youngsters are in desperate need of learning to control their magic. Soon enough, Mika finds herself intertwined with the secrets and sentiments of Nowhere House. But when her charming found family is threatened by the rules of the magical realm, Mika must decide whether to abide by the community she's always known or take a big risk to save a world offering her so much more.

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

Alix E. Harrow's The Once and Future Witches takes readers to 1893, where witchcraft is a thing of the past. © screenshot/Instagram/@kait.reads.books Alix E. Harrow's The Once and Future Witches takes readers to 1893, where witchcraft is a thing of the past. The Eastwood sisters – Agnes, Bella, and James – are three of New Salem's women fighting for suffrage in a society where they remain second-class to their male counterparts. As they push for the right to vote, the sisters turn to the past, drawing back on the sternly hidden secrets of magic to find the power of their own. Twisting reality with fantasy, The Once and Future Witches is an unforgettable tale that dives deeper into some of the most intriguing symbols of the season.