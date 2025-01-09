Supreme Court set to rule on TikTok's fate as deadline for US bans approaches

Washington DC - The Supreme Court is to hear TikTok 's appeal on Friday of a law that would force its Chinese owner to sell the wildly popular online video-sharing platform or shut it down.

The Supreme Court is to hear TikTok's appeal on Friday of a law that would force its Chinese owner to sell the platform or shut it down. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The top court is holding oral arguments in the case nine days before TikTok faces a ban unless ByteDance divests from the popular app.

Signed by President Joe Biden in April, the law would block TikTok from US app stores and web hosting services unless ByteDance sells its stake by January 19.

The US government alleges TikTok allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users and is a conduit to spread propaganda. China and ByteDance strongly deny the claims.

TikTok is arguing that the law – the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act – violates its First Amendment rights.

"We believe the Court will find the TikTok ban unconstitutional so the over 170 million Americans on our platform can continue to exercise their free speech rights," a TikTok spokesman said.

In a filing with the Supreme Court, TikTok said, "Congress has enacted a massive and unprecedented speech restriction" that would "shutter one of America's most popular speech platforms."

"This, in turn, will silence the speech of Applicants and the many Americans who use the platform to communicate about politics, commerce, arts, and other matters of public concern," it added.

The potential ban could strain US-China relations just as Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as president on January 20.

Trump, who has 14.7 million followers on TikTok, has emerged as an unlikely ally of the platform in a reversal from his first term, when the Republican leader tried to ban the app, citing national security concerns.