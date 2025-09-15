US and China make major breakthrough in TikTok sale saga as Trump announces deal

Madrid, Spain - The US and China have agreed a "framework" to resolve their dispute over TikTok , as a deadline looms this week for the Chinese-owned app to be sold or face a US ban.

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump said that a deal was reached with a "certain company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy!"

He added that he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the agreement after a second day of talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid, which also includes discussions about the wider US-China trade dispute.

"We have a framework for a TikTok deal," Bessent told reporters, confirming that Trump and Xi will speak on Friday to "complete" the agreement.

TikTok is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance.

A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

In mid-June Trump extended a deadline for the app by another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the US. That extension is due to expire on Wednesday.