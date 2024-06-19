US billionaire eyes TikTok takeover to save internet from Big Tech

Toronto, Canada - Frank McCourt, a US real estate billionaire, aims to buy TikTok to rescue the internet from the clutches of major tech platforms that he firmly believes are destroying society and endangering children.

Frank McCourt, Founder, Project Liberty speaks onstage during The Wall Street Journal's 2024 The Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 22, 2024 in New York City. © Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

McCourt is best known as the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.



For years, he has railed against the power of the big tech platforms, accusing them of harming children and helping send the world off the rails.

"We are being manipulated by these big platforms. And that's why we see in free societies everywhere, there's sort of the world on fire, right?" McCourt told AFP at the Collision tech conference in Toronto.

"There's a lot of [political] agitation, a lot of chaos, a lot of polarization. Well, you know what, the algorithms are working well. They're keeping us in that constant state. It's time for change."



McCourt said he was initially motivated to act by the threat posed by social media to his own seven children.

"This internet is predatory. It's doing a lot of damage to kids. We see the anxiety, the depression, and an epidemic now of children taking their lives," he said.

To address the problem, McCourt is campaigning for a "new internet" which he claims would wrest control of the web away from major platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, or X: "These platforms have hundreds of thousands of individual attributes about each of us. And it's not just where we shop or what we like to eat or where we physically are present. It's about how we think, how we emote, how we react, how we behave."

McCourt envisions a new internet in his Project Liberty, which he describes as an open-source, decentralized protocol where users control their own data, regardless of the social media app they use.