New York, New York - Pop star Ariana Grande just sent fans into a frenzy with a mysterious Instagram clip hinting at the release of the deluxe edition of her album Eternal Sunshine.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old pop sensation, who's been dropping hints about new music for weeks, shared a cryptic clip that has fans talking.

Shared by Ariana and the @brighterdays Instagram account, the video shows a "Brighter Days Inc." teddy bear inside a cardboard box set ablaze in an oven.

As flames consume the toy, the scene cuts abruptly to Ari strutting across the floor in heels over the bear's charred remains.

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR IS COMING," one fan account raved.

Another joined in the excitement, writing, "ARIANA GRANDE IS COMING TO SAVE 2025."

Recently, the we can't be friends singer teased the upcoming album with a hotline number – (934)-33-ERASE – where fans could call to hear snippets of an unreleased track.