Ariana Grande teases new music with unforgettable hotline number

New York, New York - Ariana Grande may not have won an Oscar on Sunday, but she's already seemingly back working hard to keep her fans fed with some new music !

The 7 Rings singer is seemingly teasing a new development with her Eternal Sunshine album, promoting a hotline number – (934)-33-ERASE – on her Insta Stories on Tuesday as well as selling a new t-shirt with the phone number on it.

Similar hotline stunts have been pulled off in the past by fellow pop girlies Olivia Rodrigo and then again by Chappell Roan.

When fans call the number, Ari answers before a snippet of what appears to be a new track plays in the background.

At the end of her message, she tells the caller that they will be able to hear the deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine "eventually."

Ariana gave a similarly cryptic statement when asked by Variety about the deluxe record at Sunday's Oscars,

"It must come out," Ari said before joking that the exact release date had been scrubbed at the fictional memory-erasing facility referenced in her album rollout.

"They did the Brighter Days memory erasure treatment to me, so I'm having trouble remembering the details, they're foggy," she said.