Ben & Jerry's co-founder interrupts Senate hearing with powerful protest against Gaza slaughter

Washington DC - Ben Cohen, co‑founder of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and a longtime progressive activist, told AFP he was speaking for millions of Americans outraged by the "slaughter" in Gaza after his removal from a US Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Ben Cohen, co‑founder of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, was arrested after interrupting a Senate hearing in protest at Israel's US-sponsored destruction of Gaza. © REUTERS

He was among a group of protesters who startled Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by interrupting his testimony about his department's budget proposal.

Shouting that "Congress pays for bombs to kill children in Gaza" while lawmakers move to slash Medicaid, the businessman and philanthropist was placed in handcuffs by Capitol Police.

He urged senators to press Israel to let food reach "starving kids" as he was led away.

"It got to a point where we had to do something," Cohen said in an interview after his release, calling it "scandalizing" that the US approved "$20 billion worth of bombs" for Israel even as social programs are squeezed back home.

"The majority of Americans hate what's going on, what our country is doing with our money and in our name," he said.