New York sexual abuse survivor coalition announces big legal moves

New York, New York - Survivors, advocates , and lawmakers conducted a press conference in front of the Foley Square courthouses on Tuesday to announce their plans for further legislative reform on behalf of New Yorkers who have experienced sexual assault.

TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene as members of the group gave powerful speeches of perseverance in the face of years-long institutional discrimination against sexual assault survivors.

The coalition's legislative reform efforts for 2024 aim to build on the Child Victims Act and Adult Survivors Act by widening the window for which survivors can report assault allegations.

New York's Adult Survivors Act, a law passed last year that opened a mere one-year window for sexual assault claims to be filed that otherwise happened too far in the past to litigate, expired November 23.



Ahead of the window's closing, allegations recently came out against New York politicians past and present, as well as celebrities like Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Jamie Foxx, Axl Rose, and Bill Cosby.

In attendance at the press conference were survivors and advocates from Safe Horizon, the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault, the Model Alliance, the Survivor Network for those Abused by Priests (SNAP), and America Loves Kids.

They were flanked by Senators Julia Salazar and Brad Hoylman-Sigal as well as Assembly Member Catalina Cruz and New York State Legislators Erica Vladimer and Linda Rosenthal.