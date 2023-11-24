New York Mayor Eric Adams responds to sexual assault lawsuit

New York, New York - New York Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a female coworker 30 years ago, as the state sees a flurry of lawsuits filed ahead of a statute of limitations deadline.

The complaint against Adams, filed Wednesday, alleges "sexual assault, battery and employment discrimination on the basis of Plaintiff’s gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress," according to court documents.



The Democratic mayor "vigorously" denies the claim, his office said, arguing he does not know the plaintiff and would never cause anyone physical harm.

Adams followed up by telling reporters that "I will never do anything to harm anyone. That has never happened."

The civil suit, first reported by The Messenger news site, alleges the plaintiff "was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York."

The woman is seeking a trial and at least $5 million in relief, according to a summons dated Wednesday.