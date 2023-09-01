Bill Cosby sued by ex-NBC intern who claims she was drugged and possibly raped

New York, New York - A former NBC intern claims that Bill Cosby drugged, groped, and may have raped her while she was unconscious after a cast party of his highly successful family sitcom, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Bill Cosby is being accused of drugging and possibly raping a former NBC intern at a cast party of his show. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Jennifer Watling said in her suit that when she was an NBC intern in 1984 – and Cosby was known as the "Greatest Television Dad" whose show became No. 1 in ratings five years in a row – the disgraced star befriended her.



"Cosby fostered a mentoring and fatherly relationship with Ms. Watling at the studio where 'The Cosby Show' was filmed," according to the suit.

He included her in cast meetings on the set and was generally "warm and welcoming," Watling said.

After the recording of one episode, the comedian invited her to a cast party at the studio where she said she was struck by a severe headache. Cosby offered her two pills that he said were aspirin and she took them.

"The pills that Cosby gave to Ms. Watling were not aspirin, but rather were an unknown intoxicant that had the ability to (and did) incapacitate Ms. Watling," she claimed in court papers.

She said that she blacked out during the party and when she woke up, Cosby was groping her.

"When Ms. Watling awoke, (she) was lying on the couch in Cosby's dressing room at the studio where 'The Cosby Show' was filmed, with Cosby next to her, fondling her breasts under her shirt," according to the suit.

Watling blacked out again and when she came to she was lying naked in the bed of a man whom she believes was with Cosby at the party.