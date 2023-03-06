New Yorkers rally outside Chuck Schumer's home to protest US funding for Israeli military

New York, New York - Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's NYC home on Sunday to demand an end to US military funding for Israel.

Protesters gather in New York City to stand in solidarity with Palestinians under threat from the Israeli regime. © Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/jvpliveNY

More than 500 demonstrators joined the rally at Grand Army Plaza, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, to take a stand against Schumer's support for what Amnesty International has called Israel's apartheid regime.

The New York Democrat traveled to Israel in February and assured far-right Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his government has the US' "fullest support."

Schumer's embrace of Netanyahu comes amid a growing international outcry over Israel's treatment of Palestinians, including dozens of killings since the start of the year.

Just days after the US delegation visit, Israelis set the Palestinian town of Huwara on fire following the murder of two Israeli brothers.

The assault forms part of a disturbing pattern of Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians, with the United Nations reporting more than 850 such incidents in 2022 alone.