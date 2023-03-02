US condemns Israeli minister's genocidal comments after settler riot in Palestinian town

Washington DC - The US State Department on Wednesday condemned comments made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said he wanted the small Palestinian town of Huwara in the West Bank "wiped out."

After Israeli settled rioted in Huwara, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he wanted the small Palestinian town "wiped out." © REUTERS

On Sunday, two Israelis, aged 20 and 22, were shot dead by a suspected Palestinian gunman in Huwara, a village south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.



Afterward, Israeli settlers rioted in the vicinity of the crime scene, injuring hundreds of Palestinians and killing at least one. Dozens of houses, shops, and cars were also set on fire.

Smotrich, a far-right politician who is also in charge of settlement expansion in the West Bank, told TheMarker business daily at a conference on Wednesday: "I think the village of Huwara must be wiped out. I think the state of Israel has to do this, for God's sake, not private citizens."

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the comments.

"These comments were irresponsible. They were repugnant. They were disgusting," he said in Washington.

"Just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amount to incitement to violence."

Several American Jewish organizations blasted Smotrich's genocidal remarks, while some want his US visa revoked