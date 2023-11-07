Supreme Court debates whether abusers have right to own guns

Washington DC - Activists swarmed the nation's capital on Tuesday as the Supreme Court appeared inclined to uphold a federal law prohibiting a person subject to a domestic violence restraining order from possessing a firearm.

US Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks as activists gather outside US Supreme Court for a gun-control rally on November 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. © Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The case is the first involving gun rights to come before the nation's highest court since a ruling it issued last year loosening gun restrictions.

In that decision, the conservative-dominated court said it would henceforth authorize only "reasonable" exceptions to the Second Amendment right to bear arms and rely on historical precedents when it comes to regulating firearms.

The ruling has had lower courts struggling to determine whether gun restrictions before them are consistent with precedents in "the history and traditions of the United States" from the late 18th to the 19th century.

On the basis of that decision, a conservative appeals court ruled in March that a federal law banning gun ownership by people with domestic violence restraining orders was unconstitutional, for lack of historical precedent.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, making the case for the Biden administration, appeared to find a receptive audience on Tuesday from both conservative and liberal justices to her arguments for upholding the federal law.

"A woman who lives in a house with a domestic abuser is five times more likely to be murdered if he has access to a gun," Prelogar said. "Congress may disarm those who are not law-abiding, responsible citizens," she said. "Throughout our nation's history, legislatures have disarmed those who have committed serious criminal conduct or whose access to guns poses a danger."

She cited minors, individuals with mental illness, felons, and drug addicts as among those who are prohibited from possessing firearms.