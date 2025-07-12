Worker in critical condition after aggressive ICE raid of California farm

Camarillo, California - A farm worker was in critical condition on Friday, his family said, after being injured during a raid by US immigration agents on a legal cannabis farm in California that resulted in the arrests of 200 undocumented migrants and clashes with protesters.

A farm worker was in critical condition on Friday after being injured during a raid by US immigration agents on a legal cannabis farm in California. © BLAKE FAGAN / AFP

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, called demonstrators involved in attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "slimeballs" and said they should be arrested.

In another development, a district judge ordered a halt to "roving patrols" in Los Angeles by federal agents who were detaining suspected undocumented migrants without probable cause and denying them due process.

District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong ordered an end to the arrests, which she said were being made "based upon race alone," on whether a person was speaking Spanish or English with an accent, or because of their place of work.

Trump's remarks and the court order come a day after a chaotic raid on a cannabis plantation in Ventura County, some 56 miles from Los Angeles, left one farm worker critically injured.

The United Farm Workers labor union had said in an X post on Friday that the worker had "died of injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday's immigration enforcement action." But the family on a GoFundMe page said he was in critical condition and unlikely to survive.

"He was chased by ICE agents, and we were told he fell 30ft. My uncle's life is in critical condition; doctors have told us he won't make it. His injuries are catastrophic. His heart is still beating."

The Ventura County Medical Center, which told ABC News that he was in critical condition, did not respond to AFP calls for more details.

Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman, said he was never in custody.