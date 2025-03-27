Associated Press lawsuit over White House denial of access to go before judge

Washington DC - Lawyers for the Associated Press will urge a US federal judge on Thursday to strike down a White House ban on the news agency attending key presidential events.

Screens display a "Victory" message in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House after District Judge Trevor McFadden on February 24 declined to immediately order the White House to restore full access to the Associated Press. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The news organization has been barred from the Oval Office and traveling on Air Force One since February 11 for continuing to refer to the Gulf of Mexico – and not simply the "Gulf of America" as decreed by President Donald Trump.

District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, declined last month to immediately order the White House to restore full access to the AP but scheduled a court hearing in Washington for Thursday to revisit the case.

The AP, in a suit filed against three White House officials, said the denial of access to the wire service violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press.

"The White House has ordered The Associated Press to use certain words in its coverage or else face an indefinite denial of access," the AP said in its complaint. "The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government."

Lawyers for the White House rejected the argument, saying "the president has discretion to decide who will have special media access to exclusive events."