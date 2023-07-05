Biden administration suffers blow in ruling on communication with social media companies

Monroe, Louisiana - A US federal court on Tuesday restricted some of the Biden administration's top officials and agencies from meeting and communicating with social media companies to moderate their content.

President Joe Biden's top officials and agencies had their ability to communicate with social media companies restricted by a federal judge. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & 123RF/inkdrop

The injunction was in response to a lawsuit brought by the Republican attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri, who alleged that government officials went too far in their efforts to get platforms to combat vaccine and election misinformation.



The ruling by the Trump-appointed Judge Terry A. Doughty – who previously struck down one of Joe Biden's vaccine mandates – marks a win for conservative advocates in the US who allege that the government has pressured or colluded with social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to censor right-leaning content under the guise of fighting misinformation.

The order applies to a slew of top law enforcement agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the State Department, Justice Department, as well as health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It also applies to several prominent officials such as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The decision restricts agencies and officials from meeting with social media companies or flagging posts for "the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech" under the First Amendment.