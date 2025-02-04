Block on Trump's freeze of federal aid funding extended by US judge in scorching opinion

Washington DC - A US district judge delivered a scorching opinion on Monday extending a temporary block on President Donald Trump 's freeze on federal funding for aid programs.

Judge Loren AliKhan has extended the block on the Trump administration's freeze on federal funding for aid programs. © IMAGO / Newscom World

Judge Loren AliKhan said the National Council of Nonprofits and others who brought the case had shown they would suffer "irreparable harm" if the federal aid freeze was allowed to take effect.

Trump triggered nationwide confusion last week with an order from the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) ordering a freeze of trillions of dollars in federal loans, grants and other assistance.

The move created an uproar, and OMB issued a terse notification saying the freezing of aid order had been "rescinded."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced soon afterwards, however, that the spending freeze remained in place – and only the memo from the budget office was rescinded, a move the judge described as "disingenuous."

AliKhan blocked the spending freeze last week until the conclusion of a court hearing in Washington on Monday, and she issued a ruling shortly afterwards extending the pause.

"The declarations and evidence presented by Plaintiffs paint a stark picture of nationwide panic in the wake of the funding freeze," she wrote in a 30-page opinion.

"Organizations with every conceivable mission – healthcare, scientific research, emergency shelters, and more – were shut out of funding portals or denied critical resources beginning on January 28."