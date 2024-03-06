Bronx man misidentified as migrant sues over Guardian Angel attack: "I'm not afraid anymore"

New York, New York - A man who was mistaken for a migrant and filmed on live television getting beat up for it, is now suing the vigilante group that attacked him.

A Bronx man who was beaten up in Times Square on live television after being misidentified as a migrant is now suing the vigilante group behind the attack. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

According to The Daily Beast, Marco Piña (22), a Bronx man who emigrated from Mexico 20 years ago, held a press conference on Tuesday to announce his suit against Curtis Sliwa, founder of the New York-based anti-migrant vigilante group Guardian Angels.

"It has taken me some time to come forward," Piña explained. "I'm a nobody in this city, Curtis Sliwa is famous.

"I was intimidated and scared since I'm only protected by DACA, a temporary permit for immigrants like myself that arrived here as babies"

On February 6, Fox News host Sean Hannity was taping a live segment in Times Square concerning the city's recent migrant crisis.

Sliwa, who was on camera as the attack unfolded, claimed his group had "taken down" a Venezuelan migrant who he claimed had been caught shoplifting. The camera then pans to a group of his Angels in red sweatshirts, pinning Piña on the ground as one member has him in a chokehold.

Piña, who was given a court summons by police for disorderly conduct that day, has now filed a complaint with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and plans to file a civil lawsuit with the Manhattan Supreme Court.

"I work to support my child, and I've never broken the law," he said. "Now I will tell my story to the [district attorney] and will seek justice. I’m not afraid anymore."