Bronx man misidentified as migrant sues over Guardian Angel attack: "I'm not afraid anymore"
New York, New York - A man who was mistaken for a migrant and filmed on live television getting beat up for it, is now suing the vigilante group that attacked him.
According to The Daily Beast, Marco Piña (22), a Bronx man who emigrated from Mexico 20 years ago, held a press conference on Tuesday to announce his suit against Curtis Sliwa, founder of the New York-based anti-migrant vigilante group Guardian Angels.
"It has taken me some time to come forward," Piña explained. "I'm a nobody in this city, Curtis Sliwa is famous.
"I was intimidated and scared since I'm only protected by DACA, a temporary permit for immigrants like myself that arrived here as babies"
On February 6, Fox News host Sean Hannity was taping a live segment in Times Square concerning the city's recent migrant crisis.
Sliwa, who was on camera as the attack unfolded, claimed his group had "taken down" a Venezuelan migrant who he claimed had been caught shoplifting. The camera then pans to a group of his Angels in red sweatshirts, pinning Piña on the ground as one member has him in a chokehold.
Piña, who was given a court summons by police for disorderly conduct that day, has now filed a complaint with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and plans to file a civil lawsuit with the Manhattan Supreme Court.
"I work to support my child, and I've never broken the law," he said. "Now I will tell my story to the [district attorney] and will seek justice. I’m not afraid anymore."
Curtis Sliwa and his Guardian Angels tell their side of the story
Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels have told several different versions of what took place that day, consistently painting Piña as the aggressor.
In interviews with police, members of the group claimed that they thought Piña was "coming at" Sliwa, which prompted the attack.
After it was quickly revealed that Sliwa had misidentified Piña, he admitted to the Daily News that he was "wrong" and that his language "could have been much milder and calmer," but said he acted that way because he was "in the eye of the storm at that point."
His story, again, evolved, as Sliwa later told the outlet that Piña had initially shown up with two other men and picked a fight with their group. He claims things set off after Piña "clocked" a female Angel.
Their tale was later contradicted by surveillance footage, which the NYPD said showed Piña, who was alone, simply trying to make his way through the heavy Times Square crowd before he was assaulted by the vigilante group.
Sliwa and his Angels have not apologized to Piña, or been charged with any crime.
Cover photo: IMAGO / SOPA Images