Curtis Sliwa and Guardian Angels attack Bronx man on live TV after misidentifying him as a "migrant"

New York, New York - Former Republican New York mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa has come under fire for cheering on vigilantes attacking a "migrant" he claimed had been shoplifting during a live TV interview – only for it to come out the mobbed man was not a migrant after all.

On live TV, former NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa mistakenly identified a man getting attacked by his own vigilante group, the Guardian Angels, as a "migrant." © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sliwa, founder of the New York-based anti-migrant vigilante group Guardian Angels, made the startling accusation during a live Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday, speaking from Times Square.

After fear mongering over increased arrivals of asylum seekers in NYC, Sliwa claims in the interview, "In fact, our guys have just taken down one of the migrant guys on the corner of 42nd and 7th where all of this has taken place."

"They've taken over," he adds.

The camera then pans to a group of Guardian Angels members in red sweatshirts shoving another person and roughly dragging him to the ground.

On Wednesday afternoon, New York police said the man they had attacked was not a migrant after all but rather a New Yorker from the Bronx, and that there was no evidence he had shoplifted. Officers added he had been issued a disorderly conduct summons for acting in a loud and threatening manner on the sidewalk.

Sliwa later told the Associated Press he had misidentified the man as a migrant because he was "speaking Spanish" and had been seen with other Spanish speakers on previous Guardian Angels patrols.

