Iowa - A 20-year-old woman now faces up to 10 years in jail for her elaborate cancer con. She used TikTok to convince unsuspecting donors that she needed help with her medical bills.

A woman who faked her cancer battle may face up to a decade in jail. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/bobbysmurdyyy

Madison Russo appeared in court on Wednesday and pled guilty to a felony charge of first-degree theft. The 20-year-old now faces up to 10 years in prison, per the New York Post.

Over 400 unsuspecting people sent money to Madison, who claimed to have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2022.

Madison documented her "cancer battle" on TikTok and set up a GoFundMe page to share updates. The young woman said she needed help paying for medical bills, gas, and meals. Her plight touched 439 well-wishers, including cancer organizations and schools, who sought to help the young woman in her fight by donating.

The then 19-year-old pocketed $37,000. Madison's con thrived until social media users noticed some medical oddities.