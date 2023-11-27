AG Merrick Garland responds to shooting of Palestinian students in Vermont

Washington DC - US Attorney General Merrick Garland warned Monday of increasing threats from "domestic violent extremists" amid growing attacks against minority groups, as he vowed a full investigation into the shooting of three men of Palestinian descent.

The shooting of Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid, and Tahseen Ahmed in Burlington, Vermont is being investigated as a hate-crime. © via REUTERS

Police said a man had been arrested in connection with the wounding of the three students – Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid, and Tahseen Ahmed – in Burlington, Vermont, as authorities probe what they believe was a "hate-motivated crime."

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said the suspect, 48-year-old Jason Eaton, was expected to appear before a judge Monday.

Garland said the Department of Justice was closely monitoring the impact that the Israel-Gaza war may have in "inspiring foreign terrorist organizations, home-grown violent extremists and domestic violent extremists both here in the United States and abroad."

"There is understandable fear," Garland said, as the US experiences a "sharp increase" in threats and attacks against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities across the country since October 7, when Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip launched a deadly raid on Israel, sparking a brutal war.

The FBI and other federal agencies "are investigating the tragic shooting of three men of Palestinian descent in Vermont. That investigation, including whether this is a hate crime, is ongoing," Garland said in remarks delivered in New York city.

The Justice Department "is remaining vigilant in the face of the potential threats of hate-fueled violence and terrorism," he said.