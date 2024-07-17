Bangkok poisoning mystery shocks Taiwan after six people found dead in luxury hotel room

Bangkok, Thailand - Six foreign nationals were found dead in a luxury Bangkok hotel after presumably ingesting cyanide from teacups, in a mystery that shocked Thailand.

Six people of Vietnamese origin were found dead in a suite at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel on Tuesday. © REUTERS

The bodies of six people of Vietnamese origin – two of whom held US citizenship – were discovered in a suite at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in the tourist center of Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon.



Photos released by police of the bloodless crime scene showed bodies scattered around the room among plates of untouched Thai food, and two thermos flasks and cups.

Initial examinations revealed the presence of cyanide in six cups, according to police.

"The mouths and nails on all the bodies turned purple, showing a lack of air could be a joint reason of the cause of the death," forensic doctor Kornkiat Vongpaisarnsin told a press conference at the Chulalongkorn University.

"We presume they all died from cyanide which causes a lack of air in some organs," he added.

Earlier, Thai police said one of the six people found dead likely also carried out the poisonings, thought to be related to debts worth millions of baht.

"We are convinced that one of the six people found dead committed this crime," said Noppasil Poonsawas, a deputy commander of Bangkok police.