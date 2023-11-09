Detroit police make arrest in Jewish community leader's stabbing death

Detroit, Michigan - Detroit police have made an arrest in connection with last month's stabbing death of Jewish community leader Samantha Woll , Police Chief James White announced on Wednesday.

Police block the area near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. © Collage: SARAH RICE / AFP & Screenshot/Facebook/Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

"As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll," the chief said in a statement.

"While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case. The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain."

White added, "Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation."

White has insisted that there's no evidence linking the 40-year-old Woll's October 21 killing to ongoing tensions in Israel, or that the stabbing was motivated by antisemitism or the victim's position as president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.

Woll left a wedding early in the morning and reportedly didn't seem distressed, White said at an earlier press conference.

Police believe she was stabbed inside her home and then stumbled into her front yard.