Munich car-ramming attack injures dozens ahead of global security conference

Munich, Germany - Police arrested an Afghan asylum seeker at the scene of what German leaders labeled a car ramming " attack " that injured 28 people, some seriously, in the southern city of Munich Thursday.

The carnage came on the eve of a high-profile security conference in the Bavarian city and amid a heated immigration debate ahead of February 23 elections following a spate of similar attacks.

The vehicle, a Mini Cooper, barrelled into a demonstration held by trade unionists, leaving a trail of injured and their belongings scattered on the street, including a baby stroller.

Police who rushed to the scene fired a shot at the battered car and detained the driver, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker who was named by German media as Farhad N.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the "awful" attack and promised severe consequences.

"From my point of view, it is quite clear: this attacker cannot count on any mercy, he must be punished, and he must leave the country," Scholz told reporters.

Shoes, glasses, and the infant stroller were left littered in the wake of the suspected attack, which follows a deadly car rampage at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg in December.

Alexa Graef, a witness, said she was "shocked" after seeing the car drive into the crowd, "which looked deliberate".

"I hope it's the last time I see anything like that," said Graef, whose office overlooked the junction where the incident happened.