Ex-State Department official arrested after unhinged Islamophobic stalking campaign

New York, New York - Stuart Seldowitz, a former high-ranking US State Department official, was arrested and charged with hate crimes Wednesday after videos of him abusing a halal street vendor in Manhattan went viral.

Stuart Seldowitz, an Obama-era National Security adviser, was arrested Wednesday after videos of him abusing a New York street vendor went viral. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@itslaylas & @Mo__Attia

Seldowitz, who worked at the State Department's Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs before taking moving to the National Security Council under the Obama administration, was filmed harassing the vendor with Islamophobic, racist, and anti-Palestinian comments over multiple encounters spanning weeks.

In one clip, the 64-year-old asks Mohamed Hussein, the owner of Adam Halal Food Cart: "Did you rape your daughter like [the Prophet] Muhammad did?"

Hussein, who comes from Egypt, is also threatened with deportation back to his home country, where Seldowitz says the country's notorious secret service will "get your parents."

A particularly vile exchange captured on camera features the ex-diplomat accusing the vendor of supporting Hamas, the Islamic militant organization behind the October 7 attack on Israel.

Referring to the month-long Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza, he continues: "If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what? It wasn't enough."