Former MAGA politician charged with election interference after stealing ballots
Anderson, Indiana - A former MAGA congressional candidate is now facing criminal charges after he was caught on tape stealing election ballots in Indiana.
According to Fox59, Larry L. Savage – who ran earlier this year in the GOP primaries to represent Indiana's 5th Congressional District – was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with destroying/misplacing a ballot and theft.
He was later released on a $500 bond.
His arrest stems from an incident on October 3, when Savage – while serving as a precinct committeeman in Madison County – participated in an event where officials and members of the public were allowed to test voting machines ahead of Election Day.
Attendees were given ballots marked "test" that were to be officially counted as votes.
Upon completion of the event, officials later found that two ballots were missing. Authorities later reviewed a live stream and other videos taken at the event, where Savage was seen stuffing the two missing ballots into the pocket of his sweatshirt.
At one point, he was heard saying "f**ked up count" to a woman who was filming the event and later commented on her video posted on Facebook, "3 ballots short!!! lol."
Later that day, officers arrived at Savage's home with a search warrant and eventually found the missing ballots in his car.
Savage tried to blame Madison County officials, telling officers, "This is all political bulls**t," and claimed he only took them because he believed they were "samples."
Larry Savage says he's "fighting for our country"
Savage's alleged crimes come as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him.
The former president has alluded to contesting the results of this election, too, claiming it will be overrun with election fraud.
Further investigations found that Savage has repeated much of Trump's election rhetoric throughout his own campaign, and text messages revealed that he was well aware that the ballots he took were not "samples" or "fakes."
In a statement following his arrest, Savage insisted that he was innocent and claimed that "the truth is going to come out," and while he didn't explain why he stole the ballots, he claimed he was "just trying to fight for our county."
Cover photo: Madison County Jail