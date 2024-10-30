Former MAGA politician charged with election interference after stealing ballots

Anderson, Indiana - A former MAGA congressional candidate is now facing criminal charges after he was caught on tape stealing election ballots in Indiana.

According to Fox59, Larry L. Savage – who ran earlier this year in the GOP primaries to represent Indiana's 5th Congressional District – was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with destroying/misplacing a ballot and theft.

He was later released on a $500 bond.

His arrest stems from an incident on October 3, when Savage – while serving as a precinct committeeman in Madison County – participated in an event where officials and members of the public were allowed to test voting machines ahead of Election Day.

Attendees were given ballots marked "test" that were to be officially counted as votes.

Upon completion of the event, officials later found that two ballots were missing. Authorities later reviewed a live stream and other videos taken at the event, where Savage was seen stuffing the two missing ballots into the pocket of his sweatshirt.

At one point, he was heard saying "f**ked up count" to a woman who was filming the event and later commented on her video posted on Facebook, "3 ballots short!!! lol."

Later that day, officers arrived at Savage's home with a search warrant and eventually found the missing ballots in his car.

Savage tried to blame Madison County officials, telling officers, "This is all political bulls**t," and claimed he only took them because he believed they were "samples."