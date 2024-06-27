Former Uvalde school police chief charged over mass shooting response

Washington DC - A former school district police chief in Texas has been charged and arrested over his response to a 2022 elementary school shooting that left 21 people dead, including 19 children, media reported Thursday.

The sun sets behind the memorial for the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School on August 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. © Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images/AFP Jordan Vonderhaar / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Pete Arredondo (52) is accused of felony child endangerment and abandonment and was booked at the Uvalde County Jail, NBC News reported, citing jail authorities.



A duty officer at the jail declined to comment, referring AFP to the booking office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nineteen young children and two teachers were killed in the city of Uvalde on May 24, 2022, when a teenage gunman went on a rampage with an AR-15-style assault rifle at Robb Elementary School, in America's deadliest school shooting in a decade.

Alongside Arredondo, former school police officer Adrian Gonzales was named in the grand jury indictments, CNN reported.

Family members of the victims have been meeting with prosecutors to discuss the results of the months-long grand jury investigation, CNN said.

Police in Uvalde have been under intense scrutiny since it emerged that more than a dozen officers waited for over an hour outside classrooms where the shooting was taking place and did nothing as children lay dead or dying inside.

A total of 376 officers – border guards, state police, city police, local sheriff departments, and elite forces – responded to the massacre, a Texas state lawmakers' report said in July 2022.