Grizzly details emerge about bodies likely belonging to missing Australian and US surfers

Santo Thomas, Mexico - More details about the three bodies recovered in Mexico's Baja California state, believed to be those of two Australian brothers and an American who disappeared on a surfing trip, emerged Saturday.

Authorities believe the bodies they recovered in Baja California state belonged to the two Australian brothers and their American friend, who had all gone missing. © Guillermo Arias / AFP

The bodies were in an "advanced state of decomposition" when they were hoisted out of a shaft a few steps from the edge of the Pacific Ocean cliff, said state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade.



But "given their clothing and certain characteristics such as long hair and specific physical descriptions, we have high probability," that the remains are in fact those of the three missing men, she said.

Another body found at the site had been there longer and was unconnected to the latest disappearances, officials said.

Andrade said one line of inquiry is whether the deaths resulted from an attempt to steal the tourists' pickup truck. The vehicle, which had been burned, was found nearby.

AFP journalists saw the authorities use a pulley system to extract the mud-covered bodies from the shaft on Friday near the town of Santo Thomas, about 30 miles southeast of Ensenada, a spot that is difficult to reach but popular with surfers.